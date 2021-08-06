SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 2021 Illinois State Fair will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for the grandstand track area of concerts, along with masks in indoor spaces.
The Illinois Department of Public Health made announcements Friday about COVID-19 mitigations measures at the fair, which takes places in Sangamon County. Officials noted Sangamon County is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus.
Regardless of vaccinations status, fairgoers must wear masks indoors. Grandstand concert attendees must have masks on for all performances. Ticketholders in the grandstand track area must show proof of being negative for COVID-19 by showing a printed or digital copy of their personal vaccine card, vaccine record or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours preceding the concert.
Masks will be provided at the Grandstand when people enter as well as other locations at the fairgrounds. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth indoors and for the duration of Grandstand performances.
Additional 2021 Illinois State Fair mitigations include:
- Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair. Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the Illinois State Fair.
- Masks are required for all (including vaccinated individuals) in public indoor settings on the fairgrounds, including: Coliseum, Expo Building, Illinois Building, Dairy Building, Livestock Center, Artisans Building, Emmerson Building, Orr Building, Hobbies, Arts & Crafts and the Floriculture/Emmerson Annex.
- Masks are required for Grandstand ticket holders. Track ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
- Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade.
More to come.
