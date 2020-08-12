MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon Community Unit School District No. 2 said it will have fully remote instruction for the first quarter of the upcoming school year.
The district said rising COVID-19 statistics in Coles County led it to decide upon remote learning. This method will be used from Aug. 17 to Oct. 16, 2020.
As of Tuesday, Coles County was reporting 516 total cases of COVID-19 with 20 deaths and six people hospitalized. A total of 359 people had recovered from the virus.
"We are saddened by this turn of events, and we realize it is our shared responsibility to monitor the three Ws: wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance," the district said in a statement. "We want our students back in our schools, so please help us by doing your part to stop the spread of COVID-19."
More information about the district's plans can be found here. Each student will be contacted individually by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.
