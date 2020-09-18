(WAND) - Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to bring President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to a vote in the Senate.
McConnell released a statement hours after Ginsburg's death was made public, according to NBC Chicago. He declared the president's nominee would get a vote. Six weeks remain until Nov. 3, which is Election Day in 2020.
McConnell did not give Merrick Garland, the Supreme Court choice of former President Barack Obama, a vote before the 2016 presidential election.
President Trump held a rally in Minnesota minutes before the announcement came of Ginsburg's passing. In a speech lasting over 90 minutes, Ginsburg's death was not mentioned, but the president did make a statement about the election winner may have the chance to fill multiple Supreme Court openings.
“This is going to be the most important election in the history of our country and we have to get it right," President Trump said.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden did not immediately release a statement about Ginsburg's death. He was returning to Delaware Friday after making a Minnesota campaign stop.
Ginsburg was 87 when she passed away Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.