(WAND) - What does it mean if you see a teal pumpkin outside of a home during trick-or-treating? Such a place likely won't offer traditional candy.
As part of what's called The Teal Pumpkin Project, some homes will give out non-food or allergen-free treats on Halloween. The program was first created in 2012 by a local food allergy group in Tennessee. FARE then became involved and expanded it to every U.S. state.
The program spiked in popularity and has helped kids with medical conditions that limit food options. Many popular Halloween candies contain ingredients such as nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat, which are among the most common food allergies.
Participating homes place a teal-colored pumpkin on their porch or doorstep, signifying they offer non-traditional options. Some suggested items they can offer to trick-or-treaters include low-cost toys or trinkets, including some that fit the Halloween theme. See a list in a story from NBC Chicago for more ideas.
FARE has a neighborhood map of participating locations as part of a partnership with Allergy Insider. They also have a free and downloadable Teal Pumpkin Project yard sign that a participant can use.
People are asked to put the candy in a separate container if they choose to offer both traditional treats and alternatives. Should a child have food allergies, a parent should get them a teal-colored bucket for their treats.
