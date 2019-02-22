(WAND) – A labeling error led Meijer to issue a recall of cookies.
The company is recalling certain packages of “Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies” because soy isn’t declared as it should be on the label. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says people with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to it.
The recall includes 720 packages of the cookies distributed between Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Each individual package includes a clear plastic container with a clamshell seal. Only the following UPCs are affected:
- Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies – 12 count. UPC: 0-41250-14563-9
- Ultimate Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies – 20 count. UPC: 0-41250-14564-6
“Meijer initiated the recall after a routine inspection determined that the product had been distributed without proper allergen labeling for soy,” an FDA press release said.
The FDA added that no people have become sick as of Friday. It says there are no injuries or other concerns related to the recall.
Anyone who bought these products is asked to dispose of it or take it to their nearest Meijer store for a refund. Questions can be answered through Meijer’s 24-7 hotline, which can be reached at (800)543-3704.