(WAND) - Memorial Health System says they will start vaccinating its employees on Thursday and Friday.
Four hospitals in the Memorial Health System are receiving 1,335 vaccines in the first shipment.
The hospital system received the following for the eligible hospitals in its system:
- Memorial Medical Center, Springfield: 350
- Decatur Memorial Hospital: 495
- Passavant Area Hospital, Jacksonville: 440
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital: 50
Currently the state of Illinois is in Phase 1a of vaccination distribution, making it possible for health care personnel and long-term care facility residents to get a vaccine. After phase 1a, 1b will possibly allow essential frontline workers, including first responders to receive vaccines. Phase 1c would possibly allow adults with high risk medical conditions and those over 65 years of age.
