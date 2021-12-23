DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As another wave of the pandemic makes headlines around the world, it can be easy to feel frustrated and anxious.
Experts say those feelings are valid — and are actually fairly common. While it's important to follow proper COVID-19 protocols, they urge everyone to take care of their mental health as well. A lot of that starts with people being mindful of what information they consume.
"One of the things they can do is turn off their social media," said Nancy Nelson, assistant manager for the behavioral health unit at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. "[People should] only have it on for a limited amount of time. Don't be spending all day on social media. There's a lot of false information, exaggerated information you can find there."
Nelson also said anyone feeling stressed or anxious should block out time for themselves to do a fun activity or to just find time to decompress and relax.
