SUMMIT, Ill. (WAND) - Meth worth $35 million was recently seized with the help of a Summit Police Department K-9 officer.
On Facebook, Taylorville police shared a picture of Harley in front of the drugs seized in the bust, which weighed 1,100 pounds. It's a record for a Midwest K-9 graduate!
Taylorville police said Harley deserves a nice steak dinner for the great work.
