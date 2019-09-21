MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon High School students rolled up their sleeves, and kept busy working on Friday.
That’s when the school celebrated its second annual "Green and Gold Service Day". There were many projects students could sign up for throughout the community or at MHS.
Students wore t-shirts with the words "serve with pride, lead with confidence, and inspire to impact lives" on the back.
The work day came on the two-year anniversary of a shooting incident at the school. The district has used the service project to re-define that day for something good.