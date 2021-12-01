OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WAND) - Authorities said a fourth teen has died after a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
Justin Shilling, 17, lost his life at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. The other three students killed were 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 16-year-old Tate Myre.
NBC News reports the shooting seriously wounded seven other people, including a teacher, when it happened before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The victims were taken to hospitals, per Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
The 15-year-old student accused of shooting the victims was arrested after firing a dozen shots, authorities said. They added he was in custody within five minutes of deputies responding.
The suspect "invoked his right to not speak," deputies said, and authorities can't speak to a juvenile without parental permission, according to Illinois law. The parents "refused that permission," per the sheriff.
The 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun authorities said was used in the shooting was recovered. Investigators believe the suspect's father purchased it Friday.
