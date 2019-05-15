(WAND) - The United States has a variety of accents from coast to coast but what is considered the most desirable? Well, Big Seven Travel surveyed 1.5 million people for the answer.
The survey ranks from the favorite to the least favorite.
The least "sexiest" accent from the survey is the Long Islander accent according to those surveyed.
The survey showed the Texan accent as the favorite.
But good news for those in the Midwest -- the Midwestern accent came in at 16th favorite. The survey said the Midwest has some of their own unique accents but is subtle and sweet.
The Chicago accent came in at 12th and a St. Louis accent came in at 9th.
To see the complete list click here.