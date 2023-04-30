St. Louis, MO (WAND) -- Mike Shannon, the St. Louis native who became the voice of his hometown team for 50 years, has died. He was 83.
The team confirmed the news on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
After a nine-year career with two World Series championships, Shannon retired in 1970, and began his broadcasting career on KMOX in 1971.
In his 50-year broadcasting career, he was beloved for his quirky turns of phrase that became known as Shannonisms. He could be heard on many summer and fall nights willing a long fly ball to "get up baby, get up."
He retired from broadcasting in 2021.
“The St. Louis Cardinals were saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Famer and beloved St. Louisan Mike Shannon,” Cardinals’ Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a press release. “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community. On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends, and his many fans.”
