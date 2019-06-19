MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - According to court records, alleged militia leader Michael Hari tried to escape custody during a transfer.
Court records show, Hari was placed on administrative segregation in the Anoka County Jail in Minnesota because he was able to disable his security device in his cell.
This comes six months after an escape attempt Hari tried while he was in transit from Illinois to Minnesota.
The escape attempts was brought up during a defense motion to continue the pretrial deadline.
The court rules to allow an extension on the deadline so the inmate can review discoveries filed in the case.
Authorities say Michael Hari led a militia group called “The White Rabbits” which they say bombed a mosque Minnesota, tried bombing a Champaign clinic, destroyed railroad tracks near Effingham, robbed Walmart stores and invaded an Indiana home.
Three other men have pleaded guilty to taking part in the crime spree.