DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Scientists say global greenhouse emissions should be cut in half by 2030.
Despite the efforts of people to help, the International Energy Agency said global emissions are still rising.
Dr. Judy Parrish teaches in the biology department at Millikin University.
"The first thing we have to do is remember that we're part of nature," Dr. Parrish said.
2030 is little over a decade away and the carbon dioxide emissions last year were at an all-time high. Dr. Parrish said it is time to get serious. She added that there are some ways to help make central Illinois more eco-friendly. Parrish suggested planting more trees and "precycling", which is not buying items that require recycling.
"We need to understand how important trees and plants in general are," Dr. Parrish mentioned.
The EPA can help figure out how large or small a person's carbon footprint is. That can determine what adjustments to make in a lifestyle. Little changes that can make big difference include buying energy-saving products, carpooling and buying locally-produced foods.
2020 will mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The Earth Day Network hopes to reach 3 billion acts of green, a series of major campaigns for the better health of the planet.