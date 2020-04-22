URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - To celebrate Earth Day, Illinois American Water is investing over $8.5 million in upgrades to the Mattis Avenue Water Treatment Plant.
The announcement involves upgrades to water treatment infrastructure and incorporating water reuse. The organization stressed in a press release these changes have no relation to COVID-19.
The first change involves a new recycle pump station, which will allow water used in the treatment process, such as the water used to flood basins, to be captured and reused. Brian Wiemers, senior manager for the Eastern Division, said using this technology is part of Illinois American Water's commitment to helping the environment.
“At Illinois American Water, every day is Earth Day," he said. "We know how precious a resource water is, specifically the Mahomet Aquifer, and it’s important we do our part to protect it. Once the recycle pump station is placed into service later this year, we expect to reduce our demand on the aquifer by approximately 500,000 gallons per day – that’s 182 million gallons a year.”
Officials also want to replace the lime feed and carbon dioxide feed systems, which were originally installed several decades ago. The systems ensure water is high drinking quality by treating water hardness and controlling pH levels.
“It’s critical we continue to upgrade our water treatment facilities to ensure our customers receive the same, great-tasting water they’ve come to expect," Wiemers said.
The Mattis Avenue Water Treatment Plant won the 15-County Water Supply Operators Association regional drinking water competition in 2019 and 2020.