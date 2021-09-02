DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect in a Minnesota investigation has been arrested in Decatur.
In a Thursday press release, police from Plymouth, Minn., said 33-year-old Jamal Lindsey Smith was wanted in the July 6, 2021 fatal shooting of Jay Boughton, which occurred on Highway 169. Smith was arrested in a partnership between Plymouth detectives, the U.S. Marshals Service and Decatur police.
Smith, who is from Chicago, is charged with first degree murder. He is in Macon County custody after being booked in on Aug. 24 and awaits extradition to Minnesota. Macon County inmate records list a charge for direct criminal contempt.
Officials said the case was submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.