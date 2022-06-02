DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for a Missouri murder was arrested in Macon County.
NBC affiliate KOMU said 57-year-old John F. Tucker was wanted for a Feb. 2, 2017 deadly shooting, in which Christopher S. James was found with a gunshot wound under an apartment complex stairwell. The apartments were in the 1000 block fo S. Williams St. in Moberly, Mo.
James later died in hospital care.
The arrest was made as a result of work involving Moberly police, Decatur police, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals.
A probable cause statement said a woman had been romantically involved with both Tucker and James. The men were arguing outside of an apartment when she said she heard a gunshot and saw Tucker running.
Tucker is held at the Macon County Jail while he awaits extradition to Missouri.
