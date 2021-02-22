CHICAGO, Ill (WAND) - Ever since the death of George Floyd last Spring, Illinois sate officials have been creating a new criminal justice reform bill. Today it was signed by Gov. J B Pritzker in Chicago.
"It's time to go from protests to progress," said State Representative Justin Slaughter. Some main points of the bill include:
1. CASH BAIL SYSTEM TO END IN 2 YEARS
2. BODY CAMERAS REQUIRED BY 2025
3. IT IS EASIER TO DECERTIFY OFFICERS
4. LIMITS PURCHASE OF MILITARY GRADE EQUIPMENT
5. CHANGE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING STANDARDS, LIKE BANNING CHOKE HOLDS AND EXCESSIVE FORCE. The cash bail removal was one of the first measures to be discussed for the bill.
"We're moving towards public safety for all in the 21st century,"said State Representative Robert Peters.
