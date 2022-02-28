URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Anti-Semitic fliers are again appearing in Champaign-Urbana, local Jewish community leaders said.
According to Sinai Temple C-U in a Facebook post, Urbana residents found the messages Saturday morning along driveways in a neighborhood.
"Just as we denounced the conspiracy-fueled messages found on the U of I campus last weekend, we do so again today, and every time people choose hateful rhetoric and lies instead of love and acceptance of the Jewish community," the post said. "We refuse to be bullied and intimidated because of our Jewish identity or to let this be accepted as normal."
Urbana police have been notified, the organization said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Urbana Police Department at (217)384-2320.
In addition, anyone who witnessed an anti-Semitic incident or has been the victim of one should contact local law enforcement, along with the leaders of Sinai Temple and the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation. Leaders said they are prepared to help, even if the reporting person wants to stay anonymous.
As WAND News previously reported, fliers such as these have been found at the University of Illinois and and Lake Land College in Mattoon.
