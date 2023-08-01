DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, Richland Community College hosted 140 Decatur Public School students in the Prep Academy program for a day-long leadership conference.
The leadership conference, led by Mia Jackson-Tyus, focuses on giving students the necessary skills they need for high school and adult life.
"We touch on things that are normally the reason kids drop out of college," she said. "We will talk about mental wellness, relationship building, vision, and a positive mindset."
The goal of the conference is to educate, impact and empower young people. Jackson-Tyus said the skills students gained on Tuesday, will carry into the rest of their lives.
"It's a beautiful feeling to see this many kids be impacted by what we are doing and this is not going to just stop with them, this is generational."
The Prep Academy is a partnership between Richland Community College and Decatur Public Schools. The free program offers select DPS students the opportunity to earn their high school diploma and an associate degree when they graduate high school.
"You know, it's hard to find things in areas like this for regular kids to be able to get opportunities like this and I think stepping up and making those opportunities for yourself is so important," said Allison, a DPS student.
To learn more about the Prep Academy Program, click here.
