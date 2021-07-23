JACKSONVILLE, Ill.(WAND) – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) awards Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Suttles for his on-duty actions that resulted in the seizure of $1 million in illegal drugs.
The FOP's Meritorious Service Award is given for outstanding police work, which brings great credit to the law enforcement profession.
"Derek Suttles has made Morgan County a very unsafe place to be if you are involved with illegal drugs," said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. "Derek's persistence, dedication, and instinct are an example of what police officers should strive to be."
Suttles received the award for an April 1, 2021 traffic stop along Interstate 72 near Jacksonville.
According to officials, Suttles observed suspicious behavior from a suspect, who said he was transporting COVID-19 related samples.
After receiving consent to search the vehicle, Suttles found 10 kilos, or approximately 22 pounds, of pure cocaine with an uncut value over $1 million.
This incident added the fourth major seizure of drugs made by Suttles in recent years.
He was nominated for the award by Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody.
