DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local motorcycle group donated over 1,100 toys to WAND's Spirit of Giving.
DC Eagles said despite the pandemic, they were able to collect 1,108 toys to give to the annual toy drive.
"This year and the coronavirus... I didn't know what we were going to do truthfully, but everyone came together in the community, and they made it happen," said Justin Neideffer.
Each year the group holds a competition between local bars to see who can collect the most toys for the Spirit of Giving. DC Eagles said they were worried, because of the COVID-19 shutdowns and mitigations. However, local places came together to donate.
Pops Place, Decatur - 308 toys collected
Ethel Wagner Farm, Shelbyville - 254 toys collected
The Adam's Apple, Decatur - 234 toys collected
New Back Door, Decatur - 111 toys collected
Sit N Sip, Shelbyville - 52 toys collected
Wild Dog Saloon, Decatur - 24 toys collected
DCE plus guests - 125 toys collected
This is the third year for DC Eagles toy collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.