MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Pulaski's mayor has announced street closures in order to support outdoor dining when restaurants reopen Friday.
Mayor Matt Bobell said the city is excited to see businesses open when Phase 3 of the governor's Restore Illinois plan is active on May 29 and will support them as it much as it can. The street closures, located in the downtown square, will give people a chance to "reconnect in a safe and respectful manner" on Friday and Saturday night.
"Our ultimate goal is to give everyone the opportunity to support our businesses in an open space and at a safe distance," Bobell said.
Cooke Street between Lafayette and Washington will be closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Pizza Man, The Lucky Lager and The Old Brickyard are expected to be open and available to serve as company policies allow.
Bobell said alcoholic beverages must be purchased and kept within the Cooke Street barricades.
He also offered some safety advice for the public.
"We ask that everyone continue to follow the common guidelines recommended by the CDC," Bobell said. "Please keep a safe and responsible distance from those that are not members of the same household. If you are feeling ill or are at a higher risk than others, we kindly ask that you remain at home. I have good faith that our residents will be respectful to each other as we hold this event. I also believe that, as always, our community will show their support to our businesses."
