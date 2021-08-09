CLINTON Ill. (WAND)- Multiple police and fire crews responded to a report of a fire at Arcosa Wind Towers early Monday morning.
Clinton Fire department was dispatched around 6:57 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fire.
Police say, a second alarm was issued asking for additional crews in fear of the fire spreading throughout the plant.
Several fire departments responded, including Clinton, Kenney, Maroa, Waynesville, Farmer City, and Hickory Point Fire departments.
Officials say the fire was out by 8:45 a.m., no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
All personal were evacuated and accounted for by the time fire crews first arrived.
At this time, no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
