(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area.
Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield.
The Maroa Police Department posted photos of what appear to be a damaged grain bin on Highway 51 near Maroa.
If you would like to report damage caused by Monday's tornadoes, send photos to news@wandtv.com
