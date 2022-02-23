SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Murder suspects have been arrested in connection to the August 2021 deaths of three people in Springfield.
On Aug. 9, 2021, a friend of the victims arrived to a residence in the 2500 block of S. 10th St. and found the victims. Responders came to the scene and confirmed the deaths of three people.
The victims were identified as 27-year-old Bryant K. Williams of Houston, Texas, 27-year-old Savante English of Springfield, and 25-year-old Keyera Gant of Springfield.
On Wednesday, authorities announced they have arrested 21-year-old Kelton Galmore and and 33-year-old Joseph Hembrough in this investigation. Hembrough is being held in Morgan County and will be transferred to Sangamon County, while Galmore is held in Sangamon County after a Wednesday morning arraignment hearing.
Both suspects face three charges of first-degree murder. They face mandatory natural life sentences if they are convicted.
Bond for both suspects is set at $5 million.
