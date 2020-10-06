CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The family of a Champaign murder victim is expressing frustration over money raised in his name.
The family of Todd Ledbetter told WAND News that a stranger collected thousands of dollars and then did not donate the funds as was promised. Ledbetter was found dead at a Champaign park in July. He was homeless and had been beaten to death.
According to Ledbetter’s aunt, Debbie Taylor, the stranger started collecting donations to pay for his funeral and to help local homeless organizations. More than $17,000 was raised. The family said $8,000 was used to pay for his funeral, but they do not know where the remaining money went.
"We were grateful for the help but as time wore on, we began receiving questions about where the rest of the money had been donated,” Taylor said in a statement. “After reaching out to local service providers, none had received such a gift in memory of Todd. This raised red flags for us and after several conversations and digging into this matter further, we have decided to take this matter to the authorities for them to investigate further."
Taylor provided WAND News with a copy of a police report number, saying she has filed a report. Champaign police tell WAND News it is an active investigation and did not provide a comment. The woman who collected the money has not responded to a request for comment.
To make sure money is being donated to a reputable fundraising event, there are some tips people should follow:
- Read the fine print of where the money is going
- Be wary of questionable or unsolicited emails
- Do not click on pop-ups
The investigation into Ledbetter’s death is still an active murder investigation.
Todd Ledbetter's family's full statement:
"Earlier this summer, our beloved Todd was taken from us way too soon. As a family, we grieved and still remain heartbroken over the outcome of that July night. Immediately after Todd's death, a community member put together a fundraiser independent of our family to help cover the cost of funeral expenses and burial costs with excess funds going to support those agencies, organizations, or ministries that support the homeless in town. We were grateful for the help but as time wore on, we began receiving questions about where the rest of the money had been donated. After reaching out to local service providers, none had received such a gift in memory of Todd. This raised red flags for us and after several conversations and digging into this matter further, we have decided to take this matter to the authorities for them to investigate further. We ask for continued prayers as we mourn the loss of Todd and try to get some closure with this situation."
