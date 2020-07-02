CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police say they are investigating after a 56-year old homeless man was beaten to death Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to the 100 block of North State Street , near West Side Park, just before midnight for the report of a robbery. When officers arrived they found the man physically battered and without a pulse. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Champaign County Coroner identified the man as 56-year-old Todd Ledbetter.
Police say the preliminary investigation suggests Ledbetter was robbed and physically assaulted. Police found him near a bench on the east side of State Street between University Avenue and Park Street where he had been known to sleep.
Witnesses described the suspects as three black male individuals. Police are asking the public to help identify the individuals responsible, anyone with exterior surveillance camera systems in the are are encouraged to contact police.
An autopsy is scheduled for July 02, 2020 at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, and an inquest may be held at a later date.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
