DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Timothy Clemmons had just opened his first store, Hair on Hand, when he was murdered last December. Now the slain businessman is being honored as his family reopened his shop in his memory.
"I said 'I love you', and he said 'i love you too'. And then I left,” Janis Pugh told WAND News. She said that’s the last time she saw Clemmons before he was kidnapped behind his shop in 2020.
"It's hard not having him around. I said, they took his body, but they didn't take his soul,” Pugh said.
Pugh raised Timothy, and now helps look after the six children who lost their father that fateful day.
"He was the best father you could ever have. His kids, he has 6, they looked up to him, because he was always there with him,” Pugh explained.
After his death, Felicia King, the grandmother of Clemmons’ children, decided to quit her job and reopen Hair on Hand as Whodini’s Palace in the same location.
"It was a tragedy that happened to my grandkids and his baby mama's dream into a reality. And we thought it was best for us to open on his birthday today,” King explained.
On Wednesday, she opened the doors to Whodini’s Palace with pictures, quotes and even a cardboard cutout of Clemmons.
"I did it for his kids. I wanted to do his legacy for his children,” King said.
Now, she will take half the proceeds from Whodini’s Palace, and put that money in accounts for each of his children. This ensures his greatest achievement continues to serve his kids.
"When he opened it up, I was so proud of him, I let him know how proud of him I was. He was so excited. I've seen him happy, but he was very happy,” Pugh said.
The business that brought him joy will now serve his family and the surrounding community. Whodini’s Palace will be open Monday through Saturday at 1340 North Water St.
Police are still investigating Clemmons’ murder. He was kidnapped behind Hair on Hand on Dec. 21, 2020. Less than 24 hours later, his body was found on South Haworth Avenue.
Since then, police have been investigating, but no have no leads on suspects. If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call Decatur police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.