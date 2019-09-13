HERON, Ind. (WAND) - A naked man wearing only a hat and carrying a beer dove into a cornfield to hide from northwest Indiana deputies.
It happened Wednesday evening in Hebron, Indiana.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the man was spotted running naked down State Route 55.
After five deputies responded to the road and found the man, he ran across a highway and into the cornfield.
Firefighters were called in to help search for him. They even brought a drone in to search from above, but they were not able to find him.