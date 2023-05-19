MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) — The name and cause of death has been released for a man found dead in rural Oakley. The death is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as a homicide.
Deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Oakley Rd. in rural Oakley for a report of an injured person down on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who was already dead.
The man has been identified as Michael Cox.
The coroner reports Cox died from "craniocerebral injuries due to blunt force trauma of the head."
So far, deputies have not released any information about any potential suspects. No arrests have been made.
