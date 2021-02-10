DECATUR, ill. (WAND) - A phone line citizens can use to get connected with community resources will be celebrated Thursday in central Illinois.
National 211 Day, which will be celebrated by the United Way of Decatur & Mid Illinois in conjunction with the city of Decatur is all about the 211 number. People can call it to be connected to free information and referrals for community services in the counties of Macon, DeWitt, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby.
The line is staffed at all times with trained volunteers and staff. These workers will listen to a person's situation and find them the most appropriate government or social service closest to them.
According to waypath.211counts.org, there was a 26 percent increase of 211 calls in the five-county region in 2020 - the year the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States - compared to 2019. United Way leaders said rent and mortgage assistance was the top 2020 request and accounted for about 28 percent of total calls. Utilities were the focus of 21 percent of calls.
The purpose of National 211 Day is to spread awareness in the United States about the 2011 resource. Earlier during the pandemic, Decatur had a mayoral proclamation naming Feb. 11, 2020 as 211 Day in the city.
Click here to learn more about 211.
