DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois National Guard is on hand Friday for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in Macon County.
The clinic is running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department. Walk-ins and appointments are available, and any 18 or older Illinois resident can make an appointment for this clinic.
Patients should have not received any other kind of COVID-19 vaccination.
Click here to register.
