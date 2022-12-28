SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A unit of Illinois Army National Guard soldiers was able to return home in time for the holidays.
Around 200 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade were deployed in Djibouti, a small African county bordered by Somalia and Ethiopia.
“The 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade – a unit based right in the heart of Illinois - did an outstanding job in one of the most strategically important areas of the world,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Many do not realize how Illinois National Guard service members make a positive impact around the world. The 404th is a great example of our citizen-Soldiers playing a vital role in our nation’s security.”
The 404th MEB deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa in early 2022. During the deployment, they trained and operated with their Djiboutian partners as well as several other allies with forces in the Horn of Africa region.
According to the Illinois Army National Guard, Djibouti is strategically important due to its proximity to one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. There are also many different military installations clustered in close proximity, including China's only overseas military base. During the deployment, the Illinois National Guard Soldiers worked with military forces from the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Italy, Spain, Kenya, and South Korea as well as Djibouti.
“Our Soldiers did an outstanding job with a vast and complex mission,” said Col. Justin Towell, who commanded the 404th MEB and served as the CJTF-HOA Chief of Staff during the deployment. “Illinois can be proud of how our Soldiers protected our nation and represented our state on foreign soil.”
