PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said their search continues for 25-year-old Danny Crosby.
Crosby has not been seen since February 27, 2020 near the Pana Tri-County Fairgrounds. Tim Crosby, Danny's father, told WAND News his son's car got stuck near the fairgrounds and that was the last anyone saw him.
"He was caught on someone's video tape walking away from the scene."
Nobody, not even the Crosby family has heard from Danny since.
"It's been a long time that we are dealing with this," said Tim. "Everyday is a bit of a struggle and it's the first thing we think about in the morning and the last think we think about before we go to bed."
Tim said he feels like someone knows information about his son, so he encourages people to come forward with any information they may have.
"I encourage people to think back, it was about a year ago," said Danny's father. "I would just encourage them to think back and see if they remember anything from that night, especially that live on this side of town. Also if they've heard other people say they know something then I would encourage them to contact the police."
The Illinois State Police released a statement to WAND News on Thursday.
"The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) remains committed to the search for Danny Crosby. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750."
The family is offering a $5,000 reward to the person providing certain, specific information leading directly to the arrest or conviction of those involved.
A Facebook group called "Finding Danny Crosby" is available for people to join to learn more.
