PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Skeletal remains found in a Pana field have been positively identified as Daniel Crosby, a man who went missing in the same area in February 2020.
A search by Illinois State Police Sunday turned up the remains in a field near the 2500 block of E. 6th Street in Pana.
Sunday was an expansion of the search for Crosby.
The skeletal remains were found in an area to the North and East of the last known location of Crosby; beyond areas that had previously been searched.
The family of Daniel “Danny” Crosby told WAND News they are not ready to speak in public following the identification, but they sent a statement saying:
"We’re relieved that we have solid evidence. We knew in our hearts we had him, but are grateful to the professionals who have guided this process and ensured we can lay him to rest. Our family is heartbroken at losing Danny, as are many of his friends. We still have questions and we’re confident the police and others will do their best to answer them."
A preliminary evaluation of the remains showed no signs of trauma.
The search Sunday was conducted by DCI Zone 4, the Chris-Mont (Christian and Montgomery County) Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner’s Office, the ISP Crime Scene Services, as well as numerous other agencies.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217)782-4750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.