DECATUR & PANA, Ill. (WAND) – A statewide non-profit joined the search for two missing persons in Central Illinois, going door-to-door in two different communities looking for answers.
The Missing Persons Awareness Network spent hours on Wednesday in Decatur and Pana helping the families of Norma Crutchfield and Danny Crosby look for clues in their loved one’s disappearance.
“[We’re] trying to bring some sort of interest in the case back up,” Crutchfield’s cousin Ryan Blankenship said about the efforts on Wednesday.
Crutchfield was last seen at a home near Olive and Jasper in October of 2020. Crutchfield is a 41-year-old white female, with brown hair, green eyes and is about 5'7" tall. She weighs around 115 lbs.
Crutchfield is also reported to have a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle and right shoulder, a flower tattoo on her left shoulder, a heart tattoo on her right thigh, a star tattoo on her left foot, an animal tattoo on her left thigh, a rose and vine tattoo on her right thigh, and a name tattooed on her neck.
"I want to know some kind of answers,” Blankenship said.
The family of Danny Crosby put foot to pavement in Pana. His father, Tim, joined the Missing Person Awareness Network in their efforts. The family is offering a $5,000 reward to the person providing certain, specific information leading directly to the arrest or conviction of those involved.
"Keeping his case out in the public eye and making sure it is not forgotten and maybe someone who knows something will come forward,” Tim said.
In both cases, the network hopes to get information from anyone who may know something. They believe anything helps.
'You may not think it is very important but at the end of the day, that alone could solve the case," Gia Wright, the networks founder, said.
Decatur Police are investigating Crutchfield’s disappearance. They have served several warrants on the home she was last seen in.
In Crosby’s case, Illinois State Police are handling. The network told WAND News any information they get will be handed over to law enforcement.
