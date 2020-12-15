MECAHNICSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – A serene piece of Sangamon County is being terrorized by a growing coyote problem, according to people who live in the Griffith Creek area just outside of Mechanicsburg.
"They're not afraid anymore,” Carrie Schafer, said. "They run Griffith Creek. At night when you walk outside, your hair will stand up on your arms just hearing how many of them there are.”
Schafer, who has called the area home for 45 years, said the coyotes this year are unlike anything she has seen in her decades in the area.
"I walk the farm and I see them during the day, and I used to never see them during the day,” she said.
The life-long resident said she had has lost 24 pet ducks that were locked in a kennel to the animal, cats on her farm have disappeared, and her horse’s legs have bites on them.
"We used to have every kind of livestock. We don't have that anymore,” she said. "They're just going after pets."
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it has not received any complaints of coyotes in the area but wants people who call it home to reach out if the animals are causing problems.
"Everyone out here is sick of them,” Schafer said. “I do not know one person who hasn't been effected by them."
The Illinois DNR provided WAND News with the following tips for dealing with coyotes:
- Determine if the coyote(s) is/are being aggressive and exhibiting *problem behaviors:
- Frequently seen during daylight hours and approaching people with little fear
- Stalking behaviors/following people or pets
- Approaching people aggressively, growling or barking when hazed
- Most nuisance/problem coyotes are being fed (directly or indirectly)
- Feeding coyotes can cause them to lose their fear of humans and associate people with food, emboldening them
- Identify food sources in areas where coyotes are observed and remove them
- Work with municipal officials to enforce feeding bans and remove food sources
- Inform city officials of problem animals(s) and raise neighborhood awareness
- Use ‘negative stimuli’ (e.g. yelling, waving arms, walking stick or throwing rocks)
- Consider removal program for problem animals in conjunction with education and elimination of food/feeding
- Do not run away from coyotes
- Be aware of the season and how it may affect coyote behavior
- Aggressive behaviors and negative encounters between coyotes and domestic dogs are more common in the breeding season and when raising pups (Feb - June)
- Coyotes that are in poor condition from disease or injury may act more aggressively than healthy/normal coyotes
- Females with pups may be aggressive if you or your dog get too close
- How do we get rid of problem or urban coyotes?
- Hunters and trappers can often help remove problem animals when/where allowed
- Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator (NWCO) can be hired if hunting/trapping not allowed (Wildlife Illinois website - Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator Finder)
- Hire a NWCO to remove the specific problem animal(s)
- NWCO’s will charge a fee for their services
- NWCO’s must follow all state and municipal firearm restrictions unless authorized in writing by an authorized official of the municipality
- Nuisance Animal Removal Permit (NARP)
- In cases of property damage and/or threats to human health and safety, a NARP may be issued which authorizes landowners or their agents to remove nuisance wildlife from their property
- The Department shall specify the means and methods by which the wildlife may be removed and/or destroyed
- Landowners must follow all state and municipal firearm restrictions unless authorized in writing by an official of the municipality
- Landowners with NARP may trap closer than 100 yards from occupied dwellings
