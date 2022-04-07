RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Village leaders expressed excitement about the recent developments happening in Rantoul.
Most recently, the village announced at the corner of South Murray and 136, near the interstate, a national coffee franchise and strip center with two to three tenants is expected to break ground soon. Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer told WAND News the village is expected to announce the name of the new business in May.
Development by the interstate has blossomed since the Rantoul Family Sports Complex opened in August 2021.
"We brought in about 100,000 visitors last year and just looking at the schedule that we already have set for this year, that number will probably be close to 157,000," said Eisenhauer.
However, village leaders said it's not just the sports complex attracting visitors to the community. The recent opening of the motocross track in a hanger on the Chanute Air Force Base and locals purchasing property has created more opportunities for people to visit.
"I think people are realizing that whether you want to live, work or play, the opportunity exists here," shared Eisenhauer.
When the Chanute Air Force Base closed in the 90's, the village of Rantoul took a major economic hit. Eisenhauer explained all four hangers on the base are either purchased or leased.
The village has also seen industrial growth. Less than two commercial buildings in the village sit empty.
"There is interest in those," said Eisenhauer. "It's not just one thing that is bringing people to the community, it's a number of things."
Rantoul expects to see more hospitality growth in the coming years. One of the next projects is to secure a grant to renovate the downtown.
