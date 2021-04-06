DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur made history Tuesday and elected the first Black transgender woman to serve on a public school board in U.S. history.
Alana Giselle Banks finished third in voting in Tuesday night's consolidated elections with 14.83 percent of the vote. She had 2,387 total votes. The top four vote-getters are filling four open seats.
Banks' campaign was endorsed by Equality Illinois, which was founded in 1991 as the Illinois Federal for Human Rights. The organization works to "secure, protect and defend the basic civil rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer and questioning transgender Illinoisans," according to the organization's website.
Banks will be joined by other new school board members Al Scheider, Kevin Collins-Brown and Jason Wayne Dion.
