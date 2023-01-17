SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Public Health Association is planning to use grant money to train new Community Health Workers.
Community Health Workers, or CHWs, act as liaisons between medical professionals and community members. They assist with everything from childcare to groceries.
The Community Health Workers Capacity Building Initiative will be run through the Illinois Public Health Association.
"Community health workers can come to the table and tell them, we can assist when you have a person who is not eating because they don't have food in their house, or they're worrying about daycare and they won't go to the doctor," said Michelle Sanders, the Assistant Director of Community Health for the Illinois Public Health Association. "The provider can now connect with that community health worker and ask them, 'Can you please work with this person in these areas, so that we can concentrate on their health?'"
The initiative expands training efforts for CHWs and helps provide certification. In doing so, it helps close healthcare gaps for disadvantaged communities.
Tyra Jones, the lead CHW educator at the SIU School of Medicine, said CHWs can be particularly helpful for individuals who don't have a lot of knowledge about healthcare systems. CHWs can take pressure off of hospitals by helping with preventative measures, and making sure people see the right providers for the right issues.
Jones also says CHWs provide one-on-one help for patients who get a new diagnosis and have a lot of questions. This can apply even to conditions like diabetes.
"A CHW will come in and they may help you with the diet, they may take you to the grocery store, they may help you read the label, they may help you with portions, they may help you make sure that you're taking doing your sugars correctly, or make sure that you're doing your sugars at all," said Jones.
The Illinois Public Health Association is receiving $500,000 as part of a $182 Million appropriations bill secured by Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
