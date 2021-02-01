(WAND)-The Richland Community College Foundation has elected three new members to join its Board of Directors.
Nikki Garry, Jeff Dase, and Stacey Young are the newest Board of Directors inductees.
The three will join the other 14 Foundation Board Members, which include Mark Avery, Jim Schroeder, Nicole Bateman, Stephen Clevenger, Julie Brilley, Joseph Brown, Sally Duncan, Jason Herman, Matt Naber, Trent Thompson, Matt Whitehead, Dawn Yuhas, Myung Kim, and Joseph Schrodt.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome the newest members of our Foundation Board of Directors. They each bring diverse experience, along with an extraordinary skill set, that will be critical in ensuring the growth and future success of Richland Community College and the Foundation," said Mark Avery, chair of the Richland Foundation Board. "Along with our current directors, they will help us fulfill our mission to provide greater access to a college education for even more students in our community."
The three began their roles on the board on Jan. 1, 2021.
Nikki Garry, founder and owner of Your Money Matters LLC, joins the Board of Directors with extensive community ties.
With a bachelor of science in accounting from Millikin University, a master of science in accounting from Liberty University, and a certificate of entrepreneurship from Richland Community College, Nikki is well-versed in the accounting and finance arenas and is passionate about developing and teaching attainable solutions for financial freedom.
Garry is a graduate and facilitator of Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University, a certified facilitator for Development Dimensions International (DDI), a licensed Illinois Life and Health Insurance Producer, a How Money Works financial educator, and an adjunct accounting and finance instructor at Millikin University.
She also serves on several boards. She is vice chairman of the City of Decatur's Human Relations Commission and vice chairman of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation.
Assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Decatur Public Schools, Jeff Dase, also joins the Board of Directors.
Dase has a B.S. in elementary education, an M.A. in general administration, and has completed an intensive Summer Leadership Academy for aspiring principals at Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.
He is also a member of the inaugural Fellows class of CPS Principals and a distinctive New York Cahn Academy Fellows program.
And lastly, Stacey Young, manager of community relations for Ameren Illinois, completes the three newest arrivals.
Young has served more than 20 years at Ameren. She also has served as commissioner on the Board of the Decatur Park District, a member of the Chi Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Rotarian, a mentor in the Big Brother/Big Sister Program, and is an active member of House of Miracles Pentecostal Church.
Young graduated from the school of engineering at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale in 2002, earning a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and her masters of business administration (MBA) from the esteemed Norwich University.
