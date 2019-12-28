CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new mentoring program will be starting this Monday in Champaign-Urbana.
The program was inspired by the Boyz2Men mentoring program that was created in 2015. Mentors say there has been a great turn-out for the guys, but they kept being asked why girls weren't included.
Ranija Turner ( Assistant Director of Girls2Women), says she was helping the boys for a while but felt a disconnection.
"Working with the boys is not....I feel like there is a disconnection because I don't really go through the same issues," said Turner.
However, this mentoring group will do just that, while also addressing other important issues in the community that go unnoticed.
"There's a lack of teachers and administrators that are of color and this is kind of a way to bridge that gap," said Evette Campbell, Director of Girls2Women.
She says she wants to focus on a couple of things,
'We're going to focus on self-esteem, relationships, goals and leadership. How to find them (the girls) different ways to find out what type of jobs they want when they get older," said Campbell.
She says one thing both groups have in common is a need for space. At this moment, they are providing their services at the Champaign Public Library but are looking for a permanent place to teach the youth. They are also working on fundraisers to help make this space possible.
The program is completely free for girls in 6th to 12th grade. For more information contact girls2womenmentoring@gmail.com