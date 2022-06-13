DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur’s newest public art piece aims to inspire people to care for their community, according to mural artist and Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director, Jerry Johnson.
The mural is located on the side of Decatur House of Prayer and can be seen from North Oakland Avenue.
The Arts Council, the Decatur House of Prayer, and the Beautify Decatur Coalition selected Johnson's mural design from a pool of applicants.
The House of Prayer, when fully staffed, is open 24/7. Johnson drew influence from this when designing the mural.
“If you look at the mural, you’ll see the flower motif is repeated across the design and it arcs up across the transfer house which represents Decatur. Then back down as the rising of the sun, setting of the sun, and you see the moon at the very end,” he said.
He says the best part of public art is that it’s for everyone to enjoy.
“The best part about public art is that it’s public. You don’t have to go to a special place like the Anne Lloyd Art Gallery to see an exhibit. You're driving to work every day and you get to enjoy that bright colorful surprise.”
Visitors are encouraged to stop by and take a selfie at the wall.
“There’s a little plant, a sprout that grows. So, if someone were to stand in front of that plant and raise their arms, then that ‘inspire’ water drop would fall on them,” said Johnson.
You can share pictures of the mural to social media with #inspiretocare.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.