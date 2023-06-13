WASHINGTON (WAND)– The National Park Service delivered the 1908 Springfield Race Riot Special Resource Study to Congress on Tuesday.
According to the NPS, the Special Resource Study evaluated the Archeological Site near Madison Street and the 10th Street Rail Corridor and other sites associated with the 1908 Springfield Race Riot in the state of Illinois.
After completing the evaluation the NPS determined that the Archeological Site associated with the Springfield Race Riot study met all four criteria areas necessary to be considered eligible for inclusion in the National Park System.
On August 14, 1908, African Americans were targeted and victimized by mass racial violence near Madison Street and 10th Street in Springfield, Illinois. That event was a catalyst for the formation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
“The 1908 Springfield Race Riot was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “That day of horrific antiblack violence resulted in a call to action and spurred a movement dedicated to fighting for civil rights. Preserving and commemorating this site would contribute to the National Park Service's commitment to recognizing the Civil Rights Movement in the US and the sacrifices made by those who fought against discrimination and segregation.”
The 1908 Springfield Race Riot Study Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-139) directed the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a special resource study of the site.
According to NPS all potential sites must meet the following four congressionally established criteria: national significance, suitability, feasibility and the need for NPS management.
The study examined the remains of homes burned during the 1908 Springfield Race Riot and other sites and buildings around Springfield that played an important role in the riot and its aftermath.
As a result of the study, two management options were found for consideration: a smaller and a larger boundary in which the NPS could manage the site, protect resources and provide opportunities for visitors. There is potential for partnerships that may provide opportunities and additional visitor services. The larger boundary would likely be the most effective and efficient option and allow for the site to be managed in collaboration with a robust group of partners. In this case, the expanded area would allow for a wider range of visitor experiences and services.
