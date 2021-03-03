SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - When a person finds out they are expecting a child, it can be one of the happiest times of their life, but that joy can be overshadowed by having to figure out how to juggle work and take care of a new baby after they are born.
For City of Springfield employees like Sheri Bay, this is a reality they have had to face.
'When I found out there was no parental leave at all, I felt a little embarrassed for the city," Bay say. "Being the 21st century, to not have something available for women and men to have after a baby, it was really disheartening to hear that."
Bay said it wasn't until she was pregnant that she found out the city didn't offer paid maternity leave. In exchange, she had to use all of her paid days off in order to spend some time with her newborn.
"The first year, after having your baby, there's so many doctors appointments. If your baby goes to a babysitter or daycare, they are going to get sick," Bay said. "If you use all your paid time up front for maternity leave, you don't have a lot of time throughout the year to go to these appointments or take sick days with your kids."
An ordinance proposed by Ward 8 Alderwoman Erin Conley is trying to change that.
"We're adding a new section in for paid maternity and paternity leave," Conley said. "It is four weeks paid leave. We do ask that employees give their employers notice in the first trimester."
City of Springfield employee Tanner Fry said he was also faced with the struggle of using his accumulated paid days off for paternity leave.
"I used all my FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act), and burned through a lot of sick time and vacation," Fry said. "It was worth it, but it hampers anything you can do for the rest of the year."
Now, Fry is expecting his third child. He said he's happy city council is discussing this issue.
"As a father our role in a child's life, in the beginning, has kind (of) diminished. It's kind of an equality thing. A lot of the burden falls on the mom, and it's kind of unfair," Fry said. "(The ordinance) gives us an opportunity to be a part of the beginning stages."
This ordinance would apply to all who work as full time City of Springfield employees. Conley said this will not only benefit the city itself, but most importantly, the people who live and work there.
"I think this is a basic benefit," Conley said. "It's really important we support young families going through this process."
Conley said this ordinance is expected to pass through city council in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.