DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Area Community College has launched a new program that is helping students receive their high school diploma while simultaneously earning credits in a more beneficial career in healthcare.
"Elevatez" begins next fall, and students have already started signing up.
"We wanted to look at an industry or field that had high earning potential, that again provided students not only with just a job but a career," said Director of Adult Education and Literacy, Chantal Savage Bryant.
Bryant says for her it's also about being there to support and encourage students when they begin their journey at DACC.
"I think when students are provided a safe space to come and learn where they feel like they're not being judged because when they come in these doors the only thing we're worried about removing whatever barriers they have so they can be successful," said Bryant.
However, the best part is that the program is free of charge because of the state's Adult Education and Literacy grant.
"A traditional college student if they were to participate in this certificate program it would probably cost over $5,000," said Bryant. "They are getting a college-level certificate and then once they're done, they'll have a career waiting on them...at no charge."
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.