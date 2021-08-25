DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - R Bar and Grille is reopening in the fall of 2021 under new ownership.
A press release sent to WAND News Wednesday night said Dagan Stocks, the former owner of Red Barn Kitchen at the Decatur Airport, has purchased the restaurant. The purchase was from the estate of Randall "Randy" West, who passed away in January.
Austin West, the son of Randy, said he is "extremely happy" to pass the R Bar and Grille reigns to Stocks. The restaurant was closed at the start of the year due to COVID-19 restrictions that were in placed and faced an uncertain future after the death of Randy.
"It is my firm belief that Dagan exhibits the same character of my father in that the quality of the meal, experience and attention to detail will be second to none," Austin West said. "I believe my father would be ecstatic to know that the restaurant will remain R Bar and that is a great comfort.”
“I have huge respect for the vision that Randy created for R Bar. My goal is to build on that vision and turn the restaurant into an institution in downtown Decatur, furthering the business development that is occurring there," Stocks said.
The release said Stocks was responsible for building a following at Red Barn Kitchen using his culinary training and experience. He offered farm to table offerings and craft cocktails, and curated one of the largest selections of bourbon in the state.
"Fans of both restaurants will find the best of both at the new R Bar and Grille," the release added.
It added details about future menus, hours of operation and possible entertainment are "currently in development." Previously issued gift certificates will be honored.
