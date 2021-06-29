SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sitting in the woods of the Lincoln Memorial Gardens is a larger than life troll sculpture.
The Springfield Art Association is behind the creature. Education Director Erin Svendsen said it's inspired by the work of Danish artist Thomas Dambo.
"We have a about nine foot troll its about eighteen square foot size," Svendsen said. "It is based off of the Thomas Dambo artist from Denmark and we thought it would be appropriate to be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens mostly because they were interested in doing smaller trolls throughout the garden and we thought why go small when we can go big?"
The association has been working on the troll since June 1. Last week, they put it all together with the help of local high schoolers as part of a summer camp.
"A lot of them had absolutely no construction background so never touched a power tool, never touched a drill," Svendsen said. "So it's kind of cool seeing and showing them how to be handsy and like how to make things work, how to construct, how to build."
They expect the wood to last for at least five years. Until then, he will be a great spot to visit or take a selfie.
"It's just kind of fun to kind of go out for a jog and then see something that you're not expecting and it brings to whoever comes not just kids," Svendsen said. "So it's a photo opportunity, it's play, it's everything, it's pretty sound."
In the coming weeks, they will add arms and a name to the troll.
