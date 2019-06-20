CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - No foul play is suspected after a woman's body was found late Thursday in Chatham.
The woman was found dead in a wooded area near 125 East Plummer.
WAND News is not releasing the woman's name, because circumstances surrounding how she died are not clear.
The woman's husband called police after she did not arrive home from work or answer her phone.
An autopsy was performed in Springfield Friday morning.
The Sangamon County Coroner reports there are no indications she was injured by another person.
Blood tests and histology are pending.
No other information is being released at this time.